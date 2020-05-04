Don Shula’s Net Worth Estimated At $30 Million

Don Shula’s net worth is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shula passed away at the age of 90. The Miami Dolphins coach and restaurateur died Monday morning, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing confirmation from one of Shula’s children.

Shula played in the National Football League across seven seasons. Originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1951, Shula also played for the Colts, then based in Baltimore, and the Washington Redskins, according to NFL.com. After his playing career, Shula got into coaching and spent five years coaching college football before the Baltimore Colts hired him as head coach in 1963. In 1970, he took over as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a job he would hold for the next 25 years.

Shula Signed With The Cleveland Browns For $5,000

Ben Rose / Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns selected Shula in the ninth round of the 1951 draft, 110th overall. He was one of two rookies to make the squad, and signed a deal worth $5,000 a year to play as a defensive back, which would translate to just under $50,000 annually in the modern economy. His next contract was worth $5,500, a 10 percent increase.

In 1953, Shula signed a $6,500-deal with the Baltimore Colts, formerly the Dallas Texans. He played four seasons for the Colts before being waived. Shula then signed with the Washington Redskins, for which he would play a single season before ending his playing career.

Shula Coached The Miami Dolphins For 25 Years