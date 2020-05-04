‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday’s Classic Episode: Steffy & Liam’s Unconventional Aussie Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, May 5 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) wedding in Australia, per Soaps. The throwback episode shows one of B&B’s most risqué and fun weddings. Originally, the episode aired on March 22, 2017, and it was shot on location in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House. This nuptial ceremony definitely goes down as one of the sudser’s “Epic Weddings.”

Steffy Glides Down The Aisle On A Zipline

The previous day’s episode showed Steffy making her grand entrance at her wedding. Instead of going the traditional route, she decided to go it solo.

An anxious Liam kept asking Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) when his bride was going to pitch up. He knew that Steffy had a surprise in store but Ivy kept mum. Instead, Ivy reminded the guests not to take any photos or videos. Later, she told the crowd, “Here comes the bride!” and everyone looked around but could not see the bride making her way down the aisle, per Soap Central.

Thomas Forrester (then – Pierson Fode) spied his sister in the air, gliding down a zipline. Steffy landed at the start of the aisle and hooked her arm into her father’s.

Steffy’s Unconventional Attire

This time around, Steffy won’t be wearing a stunning Forrester gown in billowy satin fabric. She will opt for a lacy bodysuit with a train around her middle in a twist.

Liam will be blown away by his bride. Not only are they getting married Down Under in front of one of the world’s most beautiful buildings, but Steffy has pulled out all the stops to make the day a memorable one.

Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that the wedding officiant will ask the fathers of the couple to say a few words. Both Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge will give heartwarming speeches.

Liam & Steffy’s Vows

Liam and Steffy will choose to speak from their heart rather than pledge traditional wedding vows. Liam loved the adventure that she brought to his life, while Steffy thanked him for giving her freedom.

When the officiant announced them husband and wife, Steffy screamed. Liam dipped his exultant bride and kissed her deeply.

Later, the couple was decked out in their swimwear as they enjoyed a boat ride with their guests.

Wyatt Drowns His Sorrows

However, Wyatt was drowning his sorrows. At the time, he and Steffy had only just divorced. He still had feelings for his ex and couldn’t bring himself to fly to Australia to be there for her and his brother’s wedding.

Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) joined him at the bar but couldn’t cheer him up. Wyatt felt that Liam was probably the luckiest guy on earth.

The Bold and the Beautiful classic episodes allow fans to reminisce about their favorite characters and remember some of the best storylines. “Steam” fans are rooting for this one!