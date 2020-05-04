Tahlia Hall Bares Her Backside In A Sexy Black Thong Bikini At The Beach

Tahlia Hall went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap on Monday morning. The model showed off her beach body while telling fans that she was feeling very blessed in her life.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia looked gorgeous as she rocked a black bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. It also clung tightly to her ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms gave fans a peek at her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and curvy hips were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain and a cross pendant around her neck.

Tahlia laid on her stomach in the sand as she soaked up some sun on the beach. She propped herself up on her elbows and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background of the pic, a stunning blue sky can be seen, as well as the rolling ocean.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and pulled back behind her head. The straight strands fell across her face and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She appeared to add a smoky eye shadow and darken her brows to add more definition to her face.

Her bronzed skin was complemented by the perfectly applied blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her chin, nose, and under eyes appeared to be highlighted. She completed the look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Tahlia’s 529,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 24,000 times within the first seven hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 400 messages.

“How are you so perfect all the time,” one follower wrote.

“You are so hot,” another stated.

“I think I fell in love with you,” a third social media user declared.

“You are blessed with with being absolutely stunningly beautiful,” a fourth person declared.

Tahlia isn’t shy about flaunting her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen parading around in skimpy ensembles such as scanty bathing suits, plunging tops, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a yellow and black plaid bikini while urging fans to stay hydrated. To date, that photo has racked up more than 29,000 likes and over 530 comments.