Don Shula Dead, Former Miami Dolphins Coach Dies At 90

Don Shula has died at the age of 90. The former coach of the Miami Dolphins passed away on Monday morning, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. According to Jackson, one of Shula’s children confirmed the sad news.

Shula was born on January 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio, to parents Dan and Mary. Shula was one of seven kids. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Stephens, and his five kids.

Shula Played Defensive Back For 3 Teams After Being Drafted In 1951

He started playing football in high school and went on to play at John Carroll University, where he attended college. He was dedicated to his studies, and graduated in 1951 as a sociology major with a minor in mathematics. While his future in the world of education looked bright, Shula was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the ninth round of the 1951 NFL draft.

In his seven NFL seasons as a player, Shula signed deals with the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Colts, and the Washington Redskins. He played defensive back in 73 games and had 21 interceptions, and recovered four fumbles over the course of his playing career.

Shula Had An Incredible Football Career & Is The ‘Winningest’ Coach In NFL History

Shula was known as the winningest coach in NFL history, with 328 wins under his belt before he retired. George Halas, former head coach of the Chicago Bears, is in second place with 318 wins, and Bill Belichick, current head coach of the New England Patriots, rounds out the top three with 273 wins.

During his tenure with the Dolphins, he led the team to six Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories. He had only two losing seasons in his 33-year career as a head coach.

Shula was named 1993 Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.