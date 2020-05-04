Derek Hough Makes Cleaning Windows Sexy In New Instagram Video

Derek Hough makes cleaning windows sexy in a new Instagram upload where the World of Dance judge shimmies as he performs the everyday task. Derek has been sharing hilarious videos with both his TikTok and Instagram followers while self-isolating with longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert in their California home. This quick clip was no exception.

The handsome Emmy-winning dance pro posted a caption along with the clip where he called his movements an “uncomfortable dance.”

Moving toward the window, Derek sprays what appears to be a slider, which likely leads to an outdoor area of the home. As he wipes the cleanser off the window with a paper towel, the beginning notes of the 1992 hip-hop tune from the group House of Pain titled “Jump Around” can be heard.

With each stroke of the towel, Derek’s movements are perfectly coordinated with the song, particularly the loud screech at its beginning. Derek shimmied his body, thrusting his pelvis to and fro along to the music.

The handsome dancer wears a short-sleeved, blue cotton button-down shirt in the video. It features a rounded collar. The top three buttons are unfastened, showing off the top of Derek’s muscular chest. With the shirt, Derek wears light blue jeans. His hair is styled into its usual brushed back coif with a slight pompadour at the front. His beard and mustache are neatly trimmed close to his face.

Derek has been keeping his 2.5 million Instagram followers entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing quick clips of some of his daily activities, but with a twist. The dance pro has posted videos of himself making coffee to a Michael Jackson tune, chopping vegetables, and drumming using household items such as a cheese grater and wineglass affixed to his head.

He has also posted several dance clips of himself and girlfriend Haley as they joyfully expressed themselves of each room of the stunning home they share with their rescue cat Palo.

Derek’s fans enjoy each of these fun takes on quarantine life. They shared their feelings regarding his latest post in the comments section of the post.

“Derek rules the internet!” exclaimed one follower of the dance pro.

“I have been cleaning my windows all wrong,” quipped a second follower.

“You should win best Tik Toks of quarantine!” stated a third fan of the former six-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner.

“HILARIOUS I’m about to roll on the floor with laughter!” said a fourth follower.