‘The Conners’ Season 2 Finale Has Becky Headed To Mexico With Her Baby In New Sneak Peek

The eldest Conner daughter will reunite with Emilio, the father of her child, in the final episode of the season.

The Conners will feature a reunion between Becky and her baby daddy, Emilio — and now fans are getting a first look at how it will play out.

In a sneak peek look at Season 2 finale episode titled “Bridge over Troubled Conners,” Becky (Lecy Goranson) and her aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) reveal they are headed to the Mexican border for a very important reason.

In the clip posted to the official Conners Instagram page, new mom Becky is holding her baby Beverly Rose’s car seat as she tells her family she has a big surprise. Jackie then blurts out that the two are going to the border bridge in El Paso so the recently deported Emilio (Rene Rosado) – the father of Becky’s child – can meet little Beverly Rose for the very first time.

In comments to the teaser, fans reacted to Jackie’s big mouth and the fact that the season finale is already here. Others asked if there will be a third season of The Conners.

“Oh I’m watching this!” one fan wrote of the finale.

“Gotta love that aunt Jackie,” another commented.

“Not ready for the season finale already!!! Always goes by too quickly,” a third fan added.

“I can’t believe it’s the season finale,” another wrote. “I loved this show as much as I did Roseanne.”

Fans know that Becky’s pregnancy came after a drunken one-night stand with Emilio, a busboy at the Mexican restaurant she once worked at. The eldest Conner daughter has said she is not in love with her baby daddy, but she was distraught when Emilio was deported out of the country just before their daughter’s birth.

Since that time, Becky has been in contact with Emilio via Facetime, and he even put her in touch with some local relatives who could help her with the baby. Becky has even considered marrying Emilio so he can gain U.S. citizenship, so it will be interesting to see how their in-person meetup pans out in The Conners Season 3 finale.

If the finale ends with a cliffhanger, fans will hopefully get a resolution this fall. While a Season 3 reveal has not been confirmed for the ABC sitcom, it’s a good bet The Conners will be back.

In an interview with WFLA, Metcalf said it “makes sense” for the hit show to return for a third season.

“I’ve cleared my schedule,” Metcalf joked.

Shooting for The Conners normally starts back up in August, but amid concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear when TV productions will be back up and running.