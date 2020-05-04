Christina Milian Keeps It Comfy In Vest Top, Unbuttoned Shirt & Gray Shorts During Quarantine

Christina Milian took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself during her quarantine.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker stunned in a black vest top which displayed her decolletage. Over the top, she paired the ensemble with a white shirt she buttoned up with one button. Milian wore the outfit with a comfy pair of gray shorts that had “limited” written across the front in white capital letters. The singer opted for white Nike sneakers and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and small dangling earrings. The brunette beauty sported her dark curly hair down and appeared to have a natural makeup look going on.

Milian posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the “When You Look At Me” songstress was captured from head to toe outdoors. She stood up in front of a swing and appeared to be on her tiptoes. She placed both hands on the chained swing handles and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. Milian was photographed in front of green nature while the sun glowed on her skin.

In the next frame, the 38-year-old was snapped close to the camera while swinging. She stuck out her tongue and flashed a smile.

For her caption, Milian wrote “happy Sunday funday” with a heart emoji.

She credited online retailer Boohooman for the shorts by tagging them in the post.

In the span of 13 hours, her upload racked up more than 102,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her loyal 6.2 million followers.

“A woman more beautiful than you have not yet been born!” one user wrote.

“Looks like you are enjoying the sun,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“One of the prettiest women alive,” remarked a third fan.

“You are a very but very beautiful woman, I follow your work and I’m a very big fan,” a fourth admirer commented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing content taken from their houses. Over the weekend, Milian posed in her kitchen during her quarantine, letting fans know on Instagram that she is self-isolating.

Throughout the pandemic, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress has been sharing lots of new photos of herself. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed followers in a white corset vest, white splattered gray skinny jeans, and white sneakers with black laces. Milian sported her dark curly hair down and was captured outdoors in what appeared to be her back garden.