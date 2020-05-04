Nicole Thorne Sizzles Topless With A Glass Of Wine In The Bathtub

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a seductive snap in which she went totally topless while enjoying a glass of red wine in the bathtub. The snap was taken by photographer Rocky Batchelor, who Nicole made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, suggesting that the snap was likely taken in her own home, as that is the geotag she has been including on all her at-home shots.

The picture seemed to be lit with candlelight or some other ambient lighting, casting a golden glow on Nicole’s flawless skin. She was immersed in a bath tub with only a portion of her upper body visible as she came to the edge of the tub. Nicole had one elbow resting on the side of the tub, with her fingertips grazing her temple, while the other arm was positioned slightly in front of her chest. Apart from a few bubbles cloaking her body and a delicate necklace, Nicole seemed to be wearing absolutely nothing at all for the shot.

Her long brunette locks were pulled up in a style that was soft and romantic, with a few strands hanging loose to frame her gorgeous face. Her beauty look carried on the seductive vibe of the snap, as Nicole wore a neutral hue with a dark tint on her plump pout. Her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression on her face.

Bold brows framed her gorgeous eyes, and she also had on long lashes that further accentuated her gaze. Her skin looked stunning in the snap.

The shot was finished off with a glass of red wine that was positioned on the edge of the tub, partially blocking some of Nicole’s NSFW areas. She also included a small black “x” on the photo to conceal one of her nipples.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the sensual bathtub snap, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within just three hours. It also received 170 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Looking very gorgeous,” one fan said simply.

“You look so perfect,” another fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

“Omg too hot to handle,” one follower commented.

“Your hair up is so dang cute,” another said, loving the style that Nicole chose to rock in the snap.

The brunette beauty has been sharing plenty of gorgeous snaps taken right at her home in Australia during quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy black lace bra from the online retailer Fashion Nova.