‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dishes On A Quarantine Baby, Says She And Beau Are Being ‘Reckless’

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark could conceive their first child amid the ongoing quarantine.

While the Vanderpump Rules couple was previously waiting to start trying for a baby due to their scheduled wedding in October of this year in Italy, Schroeder has since confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that she and her fiancé have been “reckless” when it comes to pregnancy prevention in the weeks since the quarantine began.

“We’ve been reckless,” she admitted. “Listen, I wouldn’t be mad.”

According to Clark, who proposed to Schroeder in July, the thought of having a baby is still kind of scary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As he explained, he wouldn’t be able to be in the hospital when Schroeder delivered if the crisis was still happening and that’s something he needs to take into consideration.

Schroeder and Clark had been planning to delay their family plans until after tying the knot but for years, Schroeder has made it quite clear that she is excited about the possibility of becoming a mom. In fact, she’s seemed to be more excited about starting a family than she is about becoming a wife.

Before Clark got down on one knee last summer and proposed to Schroeder after about two years of dating, Schroeder was trying to get pregnant because she believed a proposal would not be happening anytime soon. Then, after she became engaged during filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, she decided that she would quit trying for a baby so she could fit in her wedding dress and drink at her nuptials.

Just prior to Clark’s proposal, Schroeder said she was ready to have a baby.

“I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding. It’s powerful to let women know, if that’s something that you want, you don’t have to wait to get married,” she explained.

At the time, Schroeder said Clark was “on the same page” as she was in regard to their plans for a family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her wedding at the end of last month during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that while they hadn’t postponed their wedding at that point in time, they had accepted the fact that they may need to do so in the coming weeks or months.

“We’ve come to peace with it, that it might not happen and, you know, I get it. It’s happening to so many people,” she shared.