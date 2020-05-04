Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Unique Neon Mesh Dress For Instagram Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a fun video clip she also shared on TikTok. While Chanel didn’t include a geotag on the post, the clip seemed to have been filmed in her home, with a closet visible behind her. One side of the open closet featured shelves upon shelves of shoes, while the other sections displayed accessories and a few hanging garments.

Chanel showcased her curvaceous physique in a unique neon mesh dress. The dress had a loose-fitting silhouette, with short sleeves that came to Chanel’s elbows and a scoop neckline that didn’t dip quite low enough to reveal any cleavage. The dress had a drawstring waist that accentuated her hourglass physique, and the hem came just a few inches down her legs.

Though the silhouette of the dress wasn’t particularly figure-hugging, the piece was crafted from a neon mesh fabric that was completely see-through. Chanel seemed to have added a neon bikini or lingerie set underneath to cover up a bit more, but her curves were still on full display in the look.

Chanel’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and hung down in tousled waves. Despite being indoors, she added a pair of sunglasses to her look, and also put on a chunky chain necklace and hoop earrings to accessorize.

In the video, Chanel busted out a few dance moves to a song by Lyrica Anderson. She referenced a TikTok challenge in the caption of the post, but regardless of whether they’re following videos of the challenge on TikTok, her Instagram followers loved the update.

The post racked up over 187,100 views within just 15 hours. It also received 446 comments within the same time span from Chanel’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the sexy video.

“She just keeps getting cuter and cuter!” one follower commented.

“Chanel you know you be working it on this one!” another fan added.

“Love those moves,” one follower said, including a trio of clapping hands emoji in his comment.

“You go on with your bad self baby girl,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

In addition to her career as a rapper, Chanel is a cast member on the MTV show Ridiculousness, showing off her signature laugh in response to the silly video clips that are played on the program. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared an Instagram post in which she gave her fans a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at life on set while rocking a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.