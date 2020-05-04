Suzy Cortez Flaunts Six-Pack Abs In Scandalous Workout Attire: ‘Fitness Muse’

Suzy Cortez added another sizzling photo to her feed this past weekend. The May 2 upload showed the model posed in one of her sexiest outfits to date.

The Brazilian babe dazzled her 2.2 million fans with the sexy shot that captured her in only a sports bra and spandex. She was posed against a plain white wall.

Cortez placed one hand behind her head, and she used the other to playfully tug at her bottoms. She had been posting a slew of bikini shots before adding this one to her page, but fans certainly didn’t seem to mind the skin-baring snap that flaunted her rock-hard body.

On top, she rocked a sports bra with a bright pink hue that popped perfectly against her bronze skin. It possessed a white graphic across her chest, but it was not seen entirely because of the placement of her hair. The garment’s thin straps allowed for her muscular arms to be seen as well as a small amount of cleavage. It boasted a thick band at the bottom that ran across her ribs and her six-pack abs were seen in their entirety.

Her shorts showed just as much skin and hit high on her upper thigh — showing off a tantalizing amount of skin. Her muscular legs bulged out of the shorts and captivated her audience. Its thin waistband sat low on her waist, drawing attention to her trim midsection and cut hipbones. Cortez pulled down the band of the shorts with one hand and exposed even more skin.

She opted to go jewelry-free for the shot but added a few other workout accessories, which included a pair of black gloves and a pink visor to match her bra. Cortez’s long, dark locks came towering out of the top of the visor and spilled messily near her fit abs. She looked down in the photo, and it was unclear whether or not she was sporting any makeup.

She did not reveal her specific location in the update but instead shared that she’s a “fitness muse” in her caption.

Fans have showered the post with love. So far, it’s earned Cortez over 14,000 likes and 147 comments, which included a mix of emoji and comments about her rocking body.

“Outstanding shape and beautiful lines,” one fan complimented alongside a series of clapping hand emoji.

“Absolutely Cool & Irresistible,” a second social media user added.

“Look like body guard body,” one more of the model’s fans suggested with a single flame emoji in the caption.