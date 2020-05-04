Ana Cheri Flaunts Gym-Honed Physique In A Minuscule White Bikini: ‘I Use My Own Body As Motivation’

Ana Cheri flooded her 12.5 million Instagram followers with a slew of sexy new photos over the weekend, one of which captured her showing off her gym-honed physique in a minuscule bikini. The snap was posted to her feed on Saturday and has since earned nothing but love from her fans.

The 33-year-old was captured enjoying a beautiful day in her backyard on a large lounge chair covered in blue throw pillows. She propped herself up on her knees and tugged at a strand of her brunette hair. The camera was positioned directly in front of her, which she stared back at with a seductive and alluring gaze.

Ana looked smoking hot as she relaxed outside in the itty-bitty white two-piece that left little to the imagination. The set included a triangle-style top with a wide, plunging neckline. Its ruched cups were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob well on display.

Ana’s bikini bottoms were equally as revealing as the top half of her look, if not more. That garment covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The piece also had a thin waistband made of clear plastic that was easy to miss at first glance of the snap. It was pulled high on the model’s hips, drawing attention to her taut tummy and sculpted abs.

The fitness enthusiast accessorized her skimpy swimwear ensemble with a of dainty necklace, and wore a set of gold bangles on both of her wrists. Her dark tresses were worn in a half-up, half-down style that cascaded over her shoulders in voluminous waves. She also accentuated her features with a touch of makeup. The application included lip gloss, a dusting of red blush, and mascara.

In the caption of the post, Ana explained that she uses her own body as “motivation” — a sentiment that many of her fans seemed to echo as well. A number of them took to the comments section to label the model as “body goals” and to reveal that she served as their own inspiration. Others took the opportunity to shower Ana in compliments.

“I’ve never seen you looking so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “the most perfect woman on the internet.”

“Shredded goddess! Those abs are amazing,” quipped a third adoring fan.

The snap has also racked up over 260,000 likes since going live.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_eDl4sHv42/

Ana has filled her Instagram with motivating snaps for her fans. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her impressive curves in a set of strappy black lingerie. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 328,000 likes and 2,686 comments