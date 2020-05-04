Hilde Osland Shares Stunning Throwbacks From Frosty Winter Vacation

Blond beauty Hilde Osland recently thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a massive Instagram update sharing several snaps from a vacation she took a while back to Canada during the chillier months. She didn’t specify exactly where she went, simply adding the country as the geotag of the post, but she tantalized her followers with plenty of sizzling shots.

In the first snap, Hilde showcased her pert derriere in a pair of high-waisted pale pink leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. She paired the leggings with a colorful windbreaker, and had a gray beanie atop her long braided blond locks. She gazed out at a snow-covered landscape, and had an inch or two of bronzed skin visible on her lower back. For the second shot, she let her long blond locks hang loose in voluminous waves, and topped them with a chunky pink knit hat and a gray knitted sweater that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Hilde switched up her look for the third snap, pairing jeans with a black crop top. She kept up with her hat trend, rocking a different option with a furry pom pom on the top. For the fourth, she wore yet another pair of jeans with a fuzzy-looking black crop top that had a v-neck neckline revealing a hint of cleavage.

Hilde shared yet another snap taken from behind that showcased her hourglass physique for slide number five, wearing a pair of tight gray pants and a pink cropped hoodie. She continued the trend of showing off a little skin despite the chilly weather for the sixth shot, in which she paired jeans with a wrap sweater that revealed a sliver of her stomach and a serious amount of cleavage, and topped it all off with a white knit cap.

In the final snap from the massive update, Hilde looked casual and cute in a matching olive green set. She paired some cozy-looking sweatpants with a crop top and unzipped hoodie, and appeared to be out on a walk in the scenic snow.

Hilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of all the stunning looks she shared in the update, and the post racked up over 16,500 likes within just 24 minutes. It also received 548 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Canada is on my bucket list for sure! You look beautiful as always,” one follower said.

“Perfection,” another fan commented simply.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one follower added, including two heart eyes emoji and two flame emoji in the comment.

“I can see why some of these images are your favourite some of the settings are incredible,” another said.

While her latest post may have been a throwback, Hilde has also been keeping her followers updated with plenty of snaps taken during quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a close-up snap in which she flaunted what she dubbed her “crazy quarantine hair” in a sizzling selfie.