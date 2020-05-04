CNN Journalist Don Lemon Slams Donald Trump, Says Barack Obama Is ‘Smarter’ & ‘Better Looking’

During a May 3 broadcast, CNN journalist Don Lemon publically addressed President Donald Trump after he reportedly retweeted a conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama. According to Hollywood Life, Lemon looked directly into the camera and asked Trump a series of questions that attacked his character and demanded him to answer why he is so “obsessed” with Obama.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need daddy’s help? Life is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

Lemon has been an outspoken Trump detractor since he was elected into office. He feels that the latest tweet from the president is “a new low from a president who goes low all the time.”

The journalist continued ranting by accusing Trump of wasting valuable time and energy attacking Obama and retweeting conspiracy theories when he could be providing compassion and leadership to Americans, many of whom are struggling to get by as the virus continues to ravage the country.

Hollywood Life says that as of this morning, the president has not responded to Lemon’s accusations. However, Trump has lashed out at journalists many times in the past. Last month, he called MSNBC reporter Brian Williams “dumb as hell” after he made fun of Trump for an erroneous statement he made about the virus.

The Daily Beast reports that Lemon also praised former President George W. Bush “who sent a message urging unity among Americans.”

Not long after Bush spoke out, Trump criticized him on Twitter.

Obama also made a subtle dig at the current president recently when he commented on the country still waiting for a “coherent” plan to deal with the pandemic.

On Twitter, many users have tweeted their support to Lemon after he attempted to call out the president on-air. Several people tweeted that they appreciated someone taking the initiative to hold Trump responsible for his actions, while some of his supporters wrote that they thought Lemon’s statement was unprofessional.

Last week, Trump blamed the Obama administration for the lack of available coronavirus tests, a virus that did not exist in humans before 2019. He claimed that the previous president left them with nothing, forcing them to start from zero.