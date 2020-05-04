Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Demolition Man 2’ Is In Production

Sylvester Stallone had some rather interesting news for his fans and followers on Monday morning. The veteran actor announced during a recent Instagram Live that Demolition Man 2 is in the works.

The announcement came as a bit of a surprise for some of Stallone’s fans, mainly because the actor was so casual about the way he laid it out. There had been rumors in the past there was indeed going to be a sequel to the commercially successful Demolition Man, starring both Stallone and Wesley Snipes, but any talk of such a project died off quite a while ago.

“I think it [Demolition Man 2] is coming,” Stallone said. “We’re working on it right now with Warner Brothers and it’s looking fantastic, so that should come out. That’s going to happen.”

The original film saw Stallone take on the mantle of John Spartan a cop from the near future that was cryogenically frozen and thawed out centuries later. He awakened to a California that was a utopia – at first glance – where things such as cursing and sex had been outlawed. Not long after Stallone’s character was thawed out, Snipes’ supervillain-esque Simon Phoenix was also brought back and immediately began wreaking havoc on the future world.

Demolition Man was also the first big blockbuster for a young Sandra Bullock. She played Stallone’s eventual love interest in the film.

Just how far along the new project is, wasn’t announced. It’s not clear if Stallone’s comments about the sequel “looking good” was because he’s actually seen footage, or because he likes where they are so far in the production. With this being the first concrete evidence the movie is even in the works, it stands to reason it’s not that far along.

Demolition Man 2 wasn’t the only tidbit the actor shared with his viewers. Two other projects he said he’s had a passion for are starting up in the next few months as well. One of those is an adaptation of the 1981 movie, Nighthawks. The new version will be a streaming series on the Universal platform. The original starred Stallone as a cop who is on the hunt of an international terrorist.

Finally, Stallone announced his long-ago secured rights of the 1999 sci-fi novel, Hunter is going to be turned into a film. Deadline reports Stallone’s production company originally planned on incorporating the story into another Rambo-type movie. It’s not clear if that’s still the plan or whether it will be closer to the novel, where Nathaniel Hunter is enlisted to use his “hyper-tracking skills to hunt down a raging beast.”