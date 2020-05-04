Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Lies Back In A White Bikini

The supermodel lied on her back in a skimpy bikini on a yacht.

Georgia Fowler treated her Instagram followers to another look at herself in a bikini this week as she relaxed on a yacht in a stylish two-piece. The Victoria’s Secret model and former Project Runway New Zealand host put her flawless supermodel body on show in the May 3 upload as she lied on her back during a trip out on the water.

The gorgeous photo showed Georgia as she relaxed on her back while posing for the camera. The 27-year-old lied back on the white and beige corner seating as she bent her right leg with her barefoot resting on the furniture. She had her left leg down on the wooden floor.

Georgia shot the camera a pretty sultry look while her left hand rested on her toned torso and her other was placed above her head.

She accesorized with a large silver bracelet on her left wrist and had her brunette hair flowing down in her signature bob style.

As for her bikini look, Georgia — who was recently spotted in a bright yellow bikini on Bondi beach after it was reopened for exercise last week — kept things light.

The model seriously wowed in a coordinated white two-piece which was made up of a plunging top that revealed her decolletage and showed off her tanned, toned arms.

She paired that with matching all-white bottoms which were high-waisted to highlight her slim middle.

The chic two-piece also featured a belt around her waist.

Georgia confirmed that the bikini was designed by the brand Solid & Striped, as she tagged the brand’s official Instagram account in the upload.

She didn’t confirm exactly when or where the photo was taken, though appeared to reference the current pandemic gripping much of the world as she admitted that she was “missing” life before lockdown.

In the snap, the star practiced social distancing as the boat was driver-less and no other people could be spotted around her. Instead, the deserted coast with a sandy beach could be seen in the distance behind her along with a forest of trees.

Georgia’s hot bikini photo has received more than 29,000 likes as well as plenty of supportive comments.

“Beautiful,” one fan commented with a heart emoji.

“Awesome,” another wrote with several sparkle symbols.

A third called Georgia “gorgeous” in the comments section.

Georgia’s been treating fans to a number of bikini photos over the past few weeks.

One recent upload to her Instagram showed her as she celebrated Earth Day with a batch of shots, including one particularly sizzling photo that showed her in a strapless light blue bikini during a trip to the beach.