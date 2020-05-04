Abby Dowse Goes On A ‘Burger Run’ In Pink Sweat Suit

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse surprised her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she went out for some late-night snacks wearing a cozy-looking ensemble. Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture was taken while she sat behind the wheel of a luxurious-looking vehicle.

Abby wore an outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn countless times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On top, Abby rocked a loose-fitting hoodie with a slightly marbled pink pattern. The sleeves of the hoodie nearly covered up Abby’s hands and the drawstrings at the neckline dangled down her chest, obscuring her cleavage, which she normally showcases in her ensembles.

She paired the hoodie with matching sweatpants that had a drawstring waist and likewise had a somewhat loose fit. The sweatpants were a bit more form-fitting through the calves, and anded just an inch or two above Abby’s ankles, transitioning into a pair of white athletic socks.

Abby finished off the look with a pair of crisp white Nike sneakers, and a gray beanie. She had her long blond locks pulled back in a messy low bun with a pink scrunchie, and topped it all off with the beanie. She also had on a pair of large hoop earrings.

Though her ensemble was casual, Abby’s beauty look was still glamorous. Bold brows a few shades darker than her blond locks framed her gorgeous eyes, which were rimmed with liner to make them pop. A swipe of highlighter accentuated her cheekbone, and she had a hint of glossy color on her lips.

Abby’s followers loved seeing her casual ensemble for an evening “burger run,” as she mentioned in the caption, and the post racked up over 10,500 likes within just four hours. It also received 272 comments from Abby’s eager fans.

“No lie this is up there with my favorite look on you. Casual with the hoodie, hat and kicks and still unbelievably gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Very lovely lady looking very comfortable,” another follower added.

“So cute,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fourth fan commented.

While Abby’s latest ensemble was quite casual and cozy-looking, the blond bombshell often tantalizes her fans with much skimpier outfits. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a snap in which she rocked a sizzling all-leather outfit. She captured a selfie of what her curves looked like in a minuscule leather bikini top and tiny leather mini skirt, paired with black boots for an insanely sexy look.