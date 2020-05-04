Allie Auton Sizzles In Nude Lingerie While Lounging In Bed

Allie Auton took comfort to a sexy new level in her most recent Instagram share. The model left little to the imagination in a skimpy set of lingerie while relaxing in bed.

In the image, the Australian stunner was captured sitting in her bed, which was dressed in white linens and covered plush pillows. She posed on her knees and rested her arms on top of her bare thighs while gazing at the camera with a soft smile. In the caption of the post, she informed her 576,000 followers that she would be ‘loungin’ all day’ in the cozy spot.

Allie was stripped down to nothing more than a set of nude lingerie in the sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed. A tag on the image indicated that the barely-there ensemble was from Lounge Underwear — a suitable choice, given her plans for the day. The set included a white-trimmed bralette with thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and arms. It had triangle cups and a plunging neckline the left her decolletage bare and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous showing of skin.

The 23-year-old also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque. The garment covered up only what was necessary, and showcased Allie’s toned thighs and curvy hips thanks to its high-cut design. It also featured a thick logo waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Allie kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a set of thin gold rings. She rocked a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and gathered her platinum tresses over to one side of her shoulder. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup, an application that included a nude lip gloss, dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara.

Allie’s fans were hardly shy about showing some love for her steamy new Instagram post. It has earned over 12,000 likes after just five hours of going live, and has drawn dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are literally so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “actual perfection.”

“Wow mega babe,” a third follower quipped.

“I’m a huge fan of you! You are so attractive and adorable! Keep it up,” commented a fourth admirer.

Allie has spent a number of her quarantined days going scantily-clad at home. Another recent addition to her feed captured her rocking a strapless white bikini in her living room, which she pretended was “a beach club in Bali.” That post proved popular as well, earning more than 22,000 likes and nearly 300 comments to date.