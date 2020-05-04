Hope Beel Flaunts Curvaceous Body In Bold String Bikini

Hope Beel has an incredible body that was made for a skimpy swimsuits, and she put it on display in her latest Instagram share. The model’s tantalizing update featured her flaunting her curvaceous figure in a bold, string bikini.

Hope’s bathing suit was a bold, cobalt blue color. The top had classic triangle cups that showed off plenty of eye-popping cleavage. The bottoms were a low-rise style with two strings on each side of her hips that tied into bows. She accessorized with a pendant necklace that hung just above her breasts.

The Texas-based model’s post consisted of four photos that featured her striking several different poses in the sexy number. She sat in a cocoon wicker chair adorned with a large, white cushion and two pillows.

In the first snap, Hope treated her fans to a busty display as she held onto the swing above her head. She looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she perched on the edge of the seat. Along with a nice look at her cleavage, she gave her fans a good look at her flat tummy and toned thighs.

Hope turned up the heat in the second picture, which was similar to the first by posing with her head tilted and eyes closed. Her long hair cascaded over her shoulders in big curls.

Hope was sitting on her feet in the third and fourth snaps flaunting her slender midsection. She held onto the top of the chair with one hand. She arched her back, showing off the side of her bare hip. In the third image she looked at the camera, while in the fourth picture she tossed her head back and closed her eyes with a smoldering expression on her face.

In the caption, Hope explained that the photoshoot was done over FaceTime, while crediting the photographer.

Unsurprisingly, the post had Hope’s admirers raving over her beauty.

“Absolute Perfection is what you are Hope!!” gushed one fan.

“Is there anything you don’t look good in,WOW Hope you look amazing,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Absolutely breathtaking!!” a third follower agreed.

“So, so beautiful and sexy @hopebeel!! I don’t believe you ever take a bad photo,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Hope certainly seemes to know how to work the camera. Earlier in the month, Hope looked smoking hot as she soaked up the sun in a sheer black bikini that was embellished with beads.