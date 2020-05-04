Bella Hadid Shows Some Skin In A Leopard-Print Bikini In New Video

The supermodel glowed as she showed off her bold bikini.

Bella Hadid showed some serious skin in a bold bikini in a sizzling new video posted to her Instagram stories over the weekend. The seriously hot but short clip showed the Victoria’s Secret model as she flashed her already impressive tan while she soaked up even more sunshine in a plunging leopard-print bikini.

The video, which she shared with her more than 30 million followers on May 3 and can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed Bella glowing while she sat down and got some sun as she filmed herself from the waist up.

Mere days after she treated fans to a sultry “farm girl next door” selfie on the social media site, Bella gave the camera a very sultry look as she maintained eye contact while moving the camera from her left side to her right.

The model and reality star appeared to be indoors and seemingly sat on a sofa by a window with the sunlight bouncing off her glistening skin. A houseplant and white double doors with glass panels could be to her right, while a large cushion was placed on top of the sofa behind her head.

Bella seemingly wore minimal makeup for the impromptu bikini video, though her flawless skin still glowed while she tilted her head to left and slightly pouted her lips.

Bella let her natural beauty do all the talking as she scraped her brunette hair back to create a very slicked back bun.

As for her bikini look, though the video was only five seconds long, fans got a pretty good look at her very skimpy swimwear.

The star made a bold choice with a fully leopard-print top made up of two triangular pieces of material on her chest. The revealing swimwear plunged very low with a thin string in the same material tied around her middle to show off her decolletage.

It wasn’t clear if the model kept things matching with leopard-print bottoms too, as Bella only treated fans to a look at her top half in the social media video.

The daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and sister to fellow model Gigi Hadid accessorized her swimwear with a gold necklace with a large bird-shaped pendant that rested just below her neck.

But this is far from the only time Bella has showed off her body confidence in a bikini on social media. The supermodel actually kicked off the new decade with a look at herself in a two-piece.

That time, she shared shots of herself in a skimpy blue bikini when she celebrated the New Year on a yacht with her pals.