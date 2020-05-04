Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Skintight Leopard-Print Outfit

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group the Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share three striking images of herself. The 45-year-old entertainer reunited with her group members late last year and continues to wow her loyal following via the social media platform with drop-dead gorgeous pics.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in what appeared to be a skintight leopard-print catsuit. The top half of her attire was semi-sheer and displayed her decolletage. She wore a strapless top underneath and wrapped a leopard-print belt around her waist. Bachar paired the ensemble with boots of the same print and attached a thick silver chain to the side of her garment. The singer is usually known for her fiery red hair. However, she switched it up and opted for long white plaits that still showed off the signature red. For her makeup, she applied a glossy lip, eyeliner, and mascara for the occasion. To complete the look, Bachar rocked large hoop earrings and pointy acrylic nails.

The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper posted three different images within one pic.

On the left, Bachar arched forward and looked in front of her with a fierce expression. She placed one hand on her thigh and rested the other behind her.

In the middle shot, Bachar oozed confidence with her legs parted and both hands placed on her thighs. She looked over to her left with a mouth-open expression and made the pose look effortless.

On the right, Bachar raised one hand to her head and touched her locks with the other.

For her caption, she put three leopard emoji.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1,300 likes and over 55 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her followers.

“There are no words to accurately describe how incredible you look here!” one user wrote.

“Oh my LAWD!!…. queen of slayyyy!!” another devotee shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Queen of KILLING it,” remarked a third fan.

“That hair, I want that hairstyle on me too. Omg!!! Love it to bits,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bachar is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Wait a Minute” songstress nailed a PVC ensemble. Bachar wore a black bodysuit with a corset over the top. The outfit featured one long sleeve that covered her right arm and sheer black tights. She opted for rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of red polish, black eyeliner, mascara, and bold red lipstick.