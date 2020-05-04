‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 7-Day Workout Plan For Killer Abs

The two-time mirrorball champ has a winning workout routine.

Cheryl Burke is sharing her workout secrets with her fans. In a new interview, the 36-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer dropped the day-by-day details of the workout plan behind her superfit body and toned abs.

With the gym no longer an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cheryl told Hollywood Life that she loves using a Fitbit coach, where she can set goals for her 60-minute sessions.

The two-time mirrorball champion also revealed that she often works out in front of a mirror. The pro dancer utilizes her treadmill for interval training and she does yoga nearly every day. Cheryl also incorporates a 35-minute barre class into her routine, as well as boxing and body strengthening exercises like squats, burpees, planks, and push-ups.

Cheryl added that she typically takes Thursdays off as a way to give her muscles a rest. But with no official workout in place, she still likes to take walks outdoors, often with her husband actor Matthew Lawrence, on her down day.

As for the secret to her super toned abs, Cheryl dished that no matter what exercise she is doing, she puts her focus on her core.

“When I work out I always focus on activating my core so I’m engaging at all times no matter if I’m doing yoga or if I’m on the treadmill,” the Dancing With the Stars pro said.

Cheryl is known for her amazing abs—and in she has even used her love of dance as a way to get them. In 2010 Cheryl released a fun workout video titled Disco Abs. The multi-DVD set featured Cheryl’s workout moves to 1970s disco hits such as “Y.M.C.A.” by The Village People, “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps, and “That’s The Way (I Like It)” by KC & The Sunshine Band.

The ABC star previously told YouBeauty that dancing is a great workout “from head to toe.”

“And you’re not using any weights, you’re using your body weight,” the DWTS champ said. “With dancing, it just brings out more flexibility, more core strength, and you definitely get a great workout.”

Cheryl is hoping to return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom this fall with hopes of scoring her third mirrorball trophy after her most recent partner- former NFL player Ray Lewis, was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury. There is still no word when production will resume on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition amid the ongoing health pandemic.