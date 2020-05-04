Winnie Harlow Dances In A Tiny Tiger-Print String Bikini

Winnie twerked in her two-piece in a new dance video.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow showed off her dance skills over the weekend as she gave fans a look at her impressive moves for a fun new video posted to both her TikTok and Instagram accounts. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked the tiniest tiger-print bikini for the video shared on May 3 as she twerked by her swimming pool alongside singer Mechie So Crazy.

The video began with the duo doing a socially distanced synchronized dance to the song ‘Get Loose’ by Kblast and Huncho Da Rockstar. Winnie stood in the forefront while Mechie So Crazy kept back on the steps leading up to the water behind her.

The twosome proudly showed off their moves together, which included some serious twerking from the lingerie model before she exited the frame.

Winnie looked every inch the supermodel in the short dance clip, which was also posted to Mechie So Crazy’s own Instagram account where he revealed that it was shot in Beverly Hills, California.

The star — who previously wowed in a revealing crochet swimsuit — had her hair in seriously long braids that stretched down past her booty and put her flawless model body on show in her seriously skimpy two-piece.

Winnie kept things matching when it came to her bikini look as she wowed in a skimpy triangle tiger-print bikini top with thin strings that fastened around her neck and back. The bold two-piece revealed plenty of her decolletage and her seriously toned tummy.

She paired that with bottoms in the exact same print with the same very thin strings stretching over her hips, while she also sported a patterned yellow and brown cover-up wrapped around her bottom half. She accessorized with a watch on her left wrist and a bracelet on her right along with a pair of hoop earrings.

The bikini video has been viewed more than 700,000 times in the first seven hours since she posted it to her account and received hundreds of comments from her 7.7 million followers.

A number of famous faces left very impressed messages on the new post.

Winnie’s fellow Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk commented on the video with three fire emoji.

Actress Raven Symone wrote, “I’m still sayin… YES????” with a lips symbol.

“Wow the most beautiful girl in the world,” another comment read with two clapping emoji.

But this isn’t the only time Winnie has impressed her followers with a bikini video while in lockdown.

It was only last week when the star shared a clip of herself when she rocked skimpy red bikini which showed her she struck several sultry poses in the sunshine to create her own runway show.