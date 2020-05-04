Cindy Crawford, 54, Scores A Slam Dunk In Tiny Denim Shorts & Basketball Jersey

Cindy Crawford scored a slam dunk in tiny denim shorts and a basketball jersey to honor one of the game’s greatest players in a new Instagram share. The former supermodel showed she has flair as she made a jump shot in the backyard of the California home she shares with husband Rande Gerber. The stunning 54-year-old was caught midair in the snap, which has been liked over 134,000 times and counting.

Cindy’s light brown hair was tied back in a loose ponytail. She appears to have no makeup on, wearing a look of determination on her face as she attempts her shot. Cindy is looking directly at the hoop, tossing the ball in, and mimicking the infamous jump shot made famous by one of her favorite players, Michael Jordan. Both her toned arms and legs are shown off in the snap.

She is wearing a Bulls jersey in homage to the legend. As she explained in the caption, the jersey was given to her by Michael’s teammate Dennis Rodman, the former Bulls power forward. Although she is wearing number 91, which was Rodman’s number, the photo is all about her love for the sport and Michael, who was one of the greatest shooting guards the game has ever seen.

Cindy took her shot with a background of lush foliage behind her. Her Sport Court basketball hoop is fastened securely in the brickwork of a concrete area outside.

Cindy also sports tiny denim shorts in the snap and blue-and-black Jordans on her feet. She thanked her husband for taking the “action shot” and asked her followers to note the shadow at the bottom of the pic, a tribute to the GOAT.

Cindy, who hails from Illinois, is a longtime fan of the team. She told her followers she was preparing to watch new episodes of The Last Dance. The Last Dance is a 10-episode documentary, which has been airing on ESPN, detailing the 1997-1998 season of the Chicago Bulls.

Fans loved the pic and Cindy’s willingness to show off her hoop skills in the comments section of the share.

“Yasss!! Illinois represent!!” applauded one of Cindy’s followers.

“Amazing!! We’re loving the series!” stated a second fan.

“You’re the coolest!” exclaimed a follower of the original supermodel who changed the industry alongside her fellow “big five” members Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz.

“This honors both my faves from the 90’s [sic] Jordan and Cindy,” said a fourth Instagram user.