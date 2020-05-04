Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Family Photo

It won't be long before Joy and Austin welcome their second child into the world.

Joy-Anna Duggar is 24 weeks pregnant with her second child with husband, Austin Forsyth. The Counting On star is looking healthy and happy in a brand new family photo that shows off her expanding baby bump.

The amazing snapshot, which was posted on Sunday on Austin’s Instagram account, reveals the family of three standing outside in what appears to be their backyard. You can tell that spring has sprung as a few beautiful yellow and red flowers are front and center with the Forsyths behind them. Austin is holding their 2-year-old son Gideon with Joy-Anna beside them, but it’s her enlarged baby bump that has caught people’s attention.

The Duggar daughter is posing barefoot in the grass. She is wearing a pink patterned sleeveless dress with a sleeveless denim jacket over it to compliment the outfit. Joy’s growing belly has delighted the couple’s many fans. Joy-Anna also posted the same photo in her stories on her own personal Instagram account as well. The reality stars just recently decided to separate their accounts. Austin created one of his own in March, while his famous wife kept the one they started together as her personal Instagram.

In this new snapshot, Austin is casually dressed up in grey pants and a black dress shirt. Gideon has on a pair of grey sweatpants and a red shirt. The little guy is also barefoot like his mom.

Joy and Austin often share the same pictures and this one seems to be worthy of being seen twice, as Duggar fans are clearly excited about seeing how big the baby belly is getting to be. They have also noted just how amazing the expectant mom looks while pregnant.

“Joy you are a glowing momma,” one of their fans said.

“This is honestly the best picture I’ve ever seen of you three!” another follower mentioned.

Even Joy’s best friend, Carlin Bates of the hit show Bringing Up Bates, commented on the new Instagram snap. She is mom to a new baby girl and she is excited for her BFF.

“You are stunning! Pregnancy looks amazing on you!” the UPtv star said.

This pregnancy comes less than a year after Joy-Anna-Duggar suffered a miscarriage last July when she was 20 weeks along. They gave her the name of Annabell Elise Forsyth. She and Austin are expecting another little girl sometime this summer and they have expressed how joyful and excited they are to meet this new addition to their family.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been sharing plenty of photos in recent weeks with many of them of Gideon’s sweet moments. It looks like she and Austin have been spending some quality time with the blond cutie before he becomes a big brother. Fans always notice what a happy little guy he is and it shows in the new family pic as well.