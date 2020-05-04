Jessica Simpson Reveals Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Is Reading Her Shocking Tell-All Memoir, ‘Open Book’

The singer's book details her past struggles with alcohol, sexual abuse, and her intimate relationships with her exes.

Jessica Simpson is letting her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell, read her memoir, Open Book.

In an Instagram video posted in honor of Maxwell’s eighth birthday, Jessica is seen singing gospel songs with her daughter. At one point they begin talking about how well Maxwell can read, and the second grader reveals she’s on the second chapter of her mom’s book. The youngster nods when Jessica says her headline-making memoir is a “hard” one to read.

In the caption to her daughter’s birthday post, Jessica cited Maxwell’s maturity and intelligence as she described her mini-me as her “best friend.”

Still, the revelation that Jessica’s child is reading her memoir is surprising. The very adult tell-all details the 39-year-old mom of three’s struggles with diet pills, alcohol addiction, and sexual molestation from a family friend, as well as intimate details of her relationship with ex-husband Nick Lachey. Jessica also addresses ex-lover John Mayer’s obsession with her and how she reacted to his infamous Playboy interview in which he referred to her as “sexual napalm.”

The singer and fashion designer also goes into detail about her past body image issues in the bestselling book, highlights a flirtation with Dukes of Hazzard co-star Johnny Knoxville when she was still married to Lachey, and in one particularly jarring passage, Jessica recounts missing Halloween with her young children because she was so drunk.

While the material in the memoir is definitely not for the elementary school crowd, Jessica’s school-age kids do each have their own copy of Open Book. The singer previously posed for a photo with her kids Maxwell and Ace as they held up signed copies of her memoir. In an Instagram post, photographer Kevin Mazur, who snapped the shot at a Barnes and Noble book signing, revealed that Jessica brought her kids to the meet and greet because they wanted their own copies of her book. Jessica’s husband, Eric Johnson, purchased two books so the new author could sign them for her kids.

Jessica previously told Us Weekly she wants to be “honest” with her kids regarding her past so they can learn from her mistakes. The former Newlyweds star admitted there are some parts of her book that aren’t suitable for her young kids just yet.

“There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them,” Jessica said earlier this year.

It is unclear if Jessica is reading Open Book with Maxwell — and perhaps restricting some parts of it until her daughter is older.