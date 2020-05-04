‘The Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Shares Candid Bikini Photo

Ali ditched the makeup for a stunning bikini snap.

Former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky (also known by her married name of Ali Manno) recently got very candid on Instagram as she shared a stunning body confident selfie with her followers. The new photo showed the gorgeous mom of two as she went completely makeup-free and rocked a mismatched two-piece while she sat by her swimming pool.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Season 14 of The Bachelor with Jake Pavelka in 2010 and then looked for love again on Season 6 of The Bachelorette, proudly showed off her body without retouching or deceiving angles while she flashed a big smile for the camera.

Ali snapped the photo herself with her right hand and had her textured long, blond hair flowing down of her left shoulder.

She wowed in a blue, pink, and white tie-die crop-top style bikini top which had a round neck to show off plenty of her decolletage.

Rather than opting for a matching swim look for her pool day, she paired that wit bright red bikini bottoms and accessorized with a gold necklace with a half heart pendant.

Ali ditched the makeup to let her natural beauty do all the talking. Her bare skin glowed in the natural sunlight as her swimming pool filled with inflatables could be seen behind her.

In the caption, Ali confirmed that the bikini photo was all natural and was posted to her account to inspire as she explained to her 844,000 followers that she decided to share it because she was feeling “strong and beautiful.”

She also shared a number of hashtags alongside the photo, including #everybodyisbeatiful, #bodypositivity, and #bodypositive.

The stunning candid snap has received more than 66,000 likes since the Instagram influencer shared it to her account as well as more than 1,500 comments from fans, many of whom shared a whole lot of praise for the TV presenter after seeing her be so open and honest about her body.

“Love seeing how real and transparent you are!” one Instagram user wrote with a heart eye emoji.

“THANK YOU FOR THIS REALNESS. It means a lot to me,” another person commented.

“That’s amazing! Working towards the body positivity, love opening my IG and seeing your posts!” a third person wrote.

Ali has always been pretty candid with fans on social media as she documents her life as a wife and mom of two.

As The Inquisitr reported back in November, the star opened up to her followers about the scary time she discovered her 3-year-old daughter Molly, who she shares with husband Kevin Manno, had a 104-degree fever.