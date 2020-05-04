‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Tight Abs In White Bikini: ‘OK Cool’

Dancing with the Stars professional Lindsay Arnold, 26, showed off her tight abs in a white bikini while quarantining with her family in Utah. The blond stunner took a selfie as she mused aloud whether or not it was okay to wear such fashion now and perhaps, until the end of the pandemic.

Lindsay shared the post with her 789,000 Instagram followers. She has been sheltering in place in her home state, temporarily relocating from Los Angeles to be near her extended family with her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick. The Arnold clan, which includes mother Mindy, father Josh and sisters Jensen, Brynley, and Rylee, have been spending their days together enjoying one another’s company.

In the pic, Lindsay is seen in a full-length mirror in a bedroom of the family home. She is wearing a white bikini. The top has thick straps that rest between her collarbone and toned shoulders. Instead of a traditional triangle top, the garment has a bandeau attached to the straps. Although the top is tiny, it still provides coverage for Lindsay’s breasts.

The bottom of the bikini is a low cut, worn way below the dancer’s belly button, The bottom rides high on her hips and appears to be full-cut although it is uncertain to tell what coverage the back provides from the photo. Lindsay’s long and toned legs are also highlighted in the pic.

The dancer’s little sister Rylee, 14, can be seen in the background of the image, lying on a bed and looking at her phone. Rylee is also a professional dancer. She appeared on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors as the professional partner of Black-ish actor Miles Brown and was mentored by her sister throughout the competition, coming in second place for the show’s first season.

The stunning bedroom the sisters are pictured in is decorated in tones of gray. The serene space is dominated by an oversized gray platform bed. Geometric gray and white patterned wallpaper can be seen behind the bed. Light-colored furniture stands out against the room’s dark gray rug and white paneling.

Lindsay’s fans appreciated the share, showing their love for the dance pro in the comments section of the post.

“You look beautiful Lindsay,” shared one follower.

“When u look like that it is! Wow!” said a second fan, who answered Lindsay’s question of whether or not she should continue to wear the garment throughout quarantine.

“You won’t catch me complaining!” complimented a third admirer.

“When you look that good in one??! Definitely!! I shouldn’t be surprised you look so good you’re even more gorgeous on the inside!” stated a fourth fan.