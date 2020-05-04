Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Pink Sports Bra & White Shorts For Bedtime Stretch Routine

Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram over the weekend to add to her home workout collection. The exercise video included a series of stretches designed to wind down the body before bed.

In the video, Kayla wore a pink sports bra with thin shoulder straps that left plenty of skin around her arms and shoulders on display. A swatch of toned tummy was left exposed between the top and high-rising gym shorts. The white shorts fell to just below the fitness trainer’s backside, giving viewers an eyeful of her long, toned legs.

Kayla added a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit while accessorizing with a silver bar necklace. She wore her long, brunette tresses up in a high bun on top of her head and added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to emphasize her facial features.

Kayla demonstrated the stretching routine in an open studio space with wood flooring and a pink exercise mat. As the video began rolling, the fitness trainer explained that she was going to show her followers a lower body recovery routine that they can do before bed and takes less than 10 minutes. Kayla then moved into the stretches.

Kayla began the routine with a a calves roll, using a pink foam roller. Sitting on her backside with her hands supporting her weight behind her body and one leg bent, Kayla rolled her calf on top of the roller. The fitness trainer moved the position slightly in the next stretch, placing the foam roller underneath her hamstring to work her upper leg muscles. She then moved into TFL stretches, using the foam roller under her hip, and switched to supine hamstring stretches with a pink resistance band after that. Kayla finished the routine with a knees-to-chest stretch, glute stretch, oblique stretch, and child’s pose.

In the caption of the post, Kayla talked to her followers about the importance of a nightly stretch routine. She told them that not only can it relax the body, it can also help wind down the mind. Kayla added that during these stressful times, getting a good night’s sleep is more important than ever, although also more difficult than ever. She encouraged her trainees to complete the routine every day before bed for one full week and let her know how it goes in the comments section.

