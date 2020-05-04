Arianny Celeste Pulls Up Tie-Dyed Skirt: ‘Yesterday’

Arianny Celeste shared a piece of her yesterday in a new picture she posted on Instagram, and she credited her love, Taylor King, as the photographer.

In the image, Arianny stood in front of a variety of palm trees and greenery. She wore a white peasant-style cropped top with puffy short sleeves that tied between her ample cleavage, and she left the ties hanging past her waist. The garment showed off her voluptuous chest and flat stomach. The UFC ring girl paired the top with a high-waisted blue and white tye-dyed skirt that had a small ruffle on the bottom. She lifted one side of the hem to her thigh, showing off a vast expanse of her sun-kissed skin and toned leg. The model wore a pair of brown leather cowboy boots, and she spread her legs apart in a fierce stance with one hip cocked and her other knee bent.

The UFC octagon girl wore her highlighted brunette hair in curls that hung over her shoulders from a slightly off-center part. In one hand, Arianny held a circle with off-white fringe hanging from it, and she held it up to her hair. For accessories, she had on cuff bracelets, rings, and a long and short necklace that each had a crystal pendant. She accented her features with earth-toned makeup that highlighted her cheekbones and drew attention to her eyes—a lip color filled in Arianny’s full lips.

In the caption, she’ noted that King took the picture yesterday, and Instagrammers shared the model plenty of love with more than 23,000 hitting the “like” button and nearly 300 leaving a comment.

“These boots were made for walking,” wrote one fan, who also included a boot emoji.

“Wow, Arianny, I love that picture of you. It’s just so so gorgeous of you, and too bad it wasn’t sent to me personally on the front only a front view without them, and there I got you later,” a second follower gushed.

“Wonderful photo. Have safe and blessed Sunday, Arianny,” wished a third devotee of the model.

“Hey, Arianny Celeste. I hope you have good confinement and take care of yourself. Here’s a kiss from France,” a fourth Instagrammer sent, adding several emoji, including the French flag.

Arianny has kept herself busy as she’s socially distanced during the coronavirus pandemic. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model showed off her figure while wearing a revealing animal print bikini while declaring she was in isolation.