‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Nikki & Victor’s Love Story

The Young and the Restless weekly preview teases a week of five classic episodes featuring Nikki and Victor’s decades-long love story. Starting in 1981 and going through 2002, viewers will be treated to the high points of this iconic soap opera couple’s relationship.

Monday’s flashback moment aired initially on October 31, 1981. In the show, which happened nearly four decades ago, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) visits Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ranch for the first time, according to SheKnows Soaps. However, although Victor wants to test their chemistry, he also wants to find out if Nikki is a gold digger. With some help from a good friend, Colonel Douglas Austin (Michael Evans), Victor ends up pretending to be the butler of the manor, and he subjects himself to the Colonel’s whims while he gets to know Nikki better.

Tuesday, in a storyline from August 17, 1987, Nikki dreams of reuniting with Victor after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is out of the picture. For a while, Ashley managed to keep Victor from Nikki, and they share one daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway). In addition, Ashley also lost a pregnancy, and Adam gaslighted her. However, Victor always ends up with Nikki even though he shares a strong connection with Ashley. Plus, long-time fans will appreciate seeing Phillip (Thom Bierdz) as he plans for his future with Cricket (Lauralee Bell).

On Wednesday, in a moment from June 2, 1990, Nikki takes center stage at the Colonnade Room, and she tries to catch Victor’s eye with a performance that harkens back to her days at The Bayou where Victor and Nikki first met. Plus, viewers will get to see Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) again, and she finds herself in trouble. Then, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) manages to distract Scott (Peter Barton) away from Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

CBS first broadcast Thursday’s classic episode on April 14, 1998. In it, Victor and Nikki cannot deny their attraction, which is something they noticed throughout the years. Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds his marriage with Sharon (Sharon Case) struggling. Finally, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) does what she’s great at, and finds a way to interfere in Jill (Jess Walton) Keith Dennison’s (Granville Van Dusen) relationship, which is sure to leave Jill furious should she find out.

Finally, Friday’s flashback comes from September 5, 2002, and it is a special day for the Newmans. Victor and Nikki exchange vows once again as the two remarry at the impressive Colonnade Room. While they say “I do,” Ashley keeps a big secret that could cause issues.