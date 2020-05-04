Yuliett Torres Goes Topless In New Steamy Instagram Snapshot

Mexican model Yuliett Torress recently took to her Instagram page and sent temperatures soaring by posting a hot, topless snapshot.

In the picture, which she uploaded on Sunday, May 3, Yuliett could be seen rocking a pair of black lace panties that drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy thighs and pert derriere. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she censored her nipples by wearing her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her chest. Nonetheless, she showed off major skin to titillate her fans and followers.

To ramp up the glam, Yuliett sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a dewy foundation that rendered her face an illuminating look. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring. Meanwhile, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a light blue polish.

For the photoshoot, Yuliett could be seen standing in a photography studio as some related equipment could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, she held a camera that was attached to a tripod stand. She tilted her body and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans which magazine cover would they like to see her featured on. That apart, she tagged her modeling agency Nico P.R. for acknowledgment. She also tagged H Para Hombres — a Mexican men’s magazine — in the post because the picture was captured to be published in that magazine.

Within less than a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this post, the snap has garnered more than 126,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted over 1,400 messages to praise Yuliett for her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You are already featured by in all the best magazines in Mexico, I think you should go international,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, you are the hottest model in the world. I can never get tired of telling you that you are my dream girl,” another user chimed in.

“How can someone be this perfect? Are you even real?” a third admirer questioned.

Other users posted words and phrases like “breathtakingly beautiful,” “the best,” and “be my girlfriend,” to express their admiration for the model.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Yuliett recently posted several other pictures from the same photoshoot on her timeline. In the photos, she could be seen rocking a black lace bustier top that she teamed with a pair of high-waisted black panties and black sheer stockings.