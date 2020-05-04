Eden Levine Shows Off Her Never-Ending Cleavage In A Gray Top On Instagram

Instagram model Eden Levine recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans by wearing a racy top to show off major skin.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photosharing website on Sunday, May 3, Eden could be seen rocking a gray top that featured a low-cut neckline and a wide armhole. To spice things up, she ditched her bra to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

That’s not all but the risque ensemble also enabled her to provide her fans with an eyeful of sideboob. She completed the attire with matching pants and a pair of white socks to pull off a casual, yet sexy look.

Staying true to her signature style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a dewy foundation that rendered her skin a flawless finish. She sported a pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and a pink blush. Eden wore her raven-colored tresses in a high ponytail and swept her hair to one side.

To pose for the snap, she sat in her living room, on a red sofa. She held a glass of red wine in her hand to strike a pose.

To the excitement of her fans, Eden posted two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic — which was an up-close one — Eden tilted her head toward the left side, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera to pull off a very sexy look. The second snap was a long-shot image in which she could be seen relaxing on the sofa with her knees folded. Once again, she tilted her head, held the glass of wine in her hands, flashed a soft smile, and stared directly into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she is not a big fan of red wine per se because, for her, it is stronger than tequila. She, however, added that she enjoys a glass or two once in a while depending on her mood.

Within ten hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 7,900 likes. Some of her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted above 200 messages in which they praised Eden for her sexiness. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, others were quite explicit.

“Wow, so gorgeous. Happy Sunday. I hope you have a great day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look super beautiful and sexy in this dress. Please, come visit India. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Eden’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Gia Macool, Elena Romanova, and Pandora Blue.