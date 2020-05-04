Shantal Monique Shows Off Major Sideboob In Loosely-Fitted Gray Top

American Playboy model Shantal Monique recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans by posting a very sexy picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Sunday, May 3, Shantal could be seen rocking a loosely-fitted gray crop top. She ditched her bra and as a result, she showed off major sideboob through the armhole of the top. She also rocked red, thong-style bikini bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her toned thighs and pert booty.

Staying true to her signature style and to complement her outfit, Shantal opted for a full face of makeup. In keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot, however, she chose subtle shades. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She applied dark mocha shade of lipstick, opted for a thin coat of mascara, defined her eyebrows, and dusted her cheeks with pink blusher. To finish off her look, she wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

To pose for the snap, Shantal stood on a beach. She held her hands behind her head, parted her lips, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, she added a motivational statement and reminded her fans of the importance of kindness, staying inspired, and spreading positivity. She also tagged her photographer Lee LHGFX in the post for acknowledgment.

Within 10 hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this story, the picture has accrued more than 41,000 likes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted close to one thousand comments to praise Shantal’s amazing figure and her beautiful facial features.

“It’s always a pleasure for me to see your photos and videos. You are so beautiful and sexy. I hope you are safe and healthy,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Absolutely incredibly gorgeous!! So hot!! I love you Shantal,” another user chimed in.

“Damn Shantal, you look like a real-life goddess, do you know that? So gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on her sexy ensemble.

“This outfit is so sexy and gorgeous. You look amazing,” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “a truly perfect,” “so pretty,” and “body goals,” to express their admiration for Shantal.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Casey Fleyshman, Deh Alves, and Khloë Terae.