Mike Pence Says He Should Have Worn A Mask On Visit To Mayo Clinic

Days after sparking controversy for his visit to the Mayo Clinic where he did not wear a face mask, Vice President Mike Pence said he was wrong to forgo the facial covering.

Speaking at a Fox News virtual town hall alongside President Donald Trump, the vice president addressed the controversy he caused after being photographed on a trip to the Minnesota hospital where he was the only one seen not wearing a face covering. Public health experts have said that face coverings are important in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that all Americans wear them when going into public. Critics said it was especially improper for Pence given that he was visiting a hospital with vulnerable patients.

Pence stressed that he did not believe he needed to wear one, but said in Sunday’s interview that he should have done it anyway.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” Pence said, via USA Today.

Pence had been criticized both for failing to wear a mask and for the response to the criticism from his office, which claimed that Pence had not been told before the trip that he needed to wear one. The Mayo Clinic has posted guidelines on its website noting that all people inside the hospital are required to wear masks, and the clinic later took to Twitter to clarify that Pence was informed of the policy before the visit. Though the tweet was later deleted, a screenshot was published in a report from CNBC.

Pence said on Sunday that the purpose of wearing a mask is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and noted that he and Trump are tested often so he was confident that he was not infected at the time of his Mayo Clinic visit. But as USA Today noted, medical experts and critics said it sent the wrong signal that Pence was not willing to wear a mask, especially as everyone else on the trip and in the hospital was wearing one. Trump made a similar statement when the CDC first published its guidelines, saying he did not think he would be wearing one.

The report noted that Pence was wearing a mask two days after the Mayo Clinic visit when he traveled to see a General Motors plan in Indiana that had been converted to produce ventilators.