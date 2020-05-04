‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Stuns In Skintight Yoga Shorts For A Virtual Golf Lesson

Professional athlete Paige Spiranac, who has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” stunned her 2.5 million Instagram followers after posing in a skintight athleisure ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a mismatched top and shorts. The top was a sleeveless tank top style, with a low scooped neckline that expertly flaunted Spiranac’s curves. The spandex nature of the fabric hugged her body, and the black and white abstract pattern added a fun pop of design to the shot.

Spiranac coupled the top with a pair of tiny black yoga shorts. The hemline was very short, showcasing her long and toned legs. The golf pro completed the look with a bright yellow golf glove.

Spiranac styled her hair into a deep part, and her blond locks cascaded down to her shoulders in bombshell waves. Her makeup was fresh-faced, and she wore no accessories — save a hair tie around her wrist — to keep maximum attention on her killer figure.

In the post’s caption, Spiranac offered fans the chance to have a “virtual” golf lesson with her, using an artificial intelligence technology app.

“You can use it anywhere, so it’s perfect for practicing at home (like in the garage!) or range or where you have some space to swing!” Spiranac raved about the program.

Spiranac then shared a video of herself using the AI technology to analyze her own swing. The app drew lines that showed the balance of her swing, with a green triangle at the torso, grey lines at the legs, and another green line at the feet.

As Spiranac completed her swing, the lines moved to document her motion.

Fans loved the post, and awarded the double update close to 135,000 likes and more than 1,700 glowing comments.

“Swing looks great Paige! Keep up the hard work,” raved one fan.

“Stupid green line getting in the way of our view!!” teased a second, with two laughing face emoji.

“I’m definitely going to do this. Always great to get training for a seasoned pro like you Paige,” wrote a third user.

Yess! It’s so fun to see!” concluded a fourth, adding a red heart emoji.

This is far from the first time that Spiranac has wowed her followers with her social media content. Another recent post showed the golfer nailing a series of putts in her living room while wearing a low-cut top.

“This is the content we all need in these trying times,” joked one user of the sizzling upload, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.