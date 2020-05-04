Madison Reed Wows In A Yellow Bikini Trimmed With Tiny Tassels

Madison posed with a glass of lemonade.

Madison Grace Reed brightened up her followers’ Instagram feeds with a pair of colorful bikini photos. On Sunday, the 23-year-old actress and influencer took to the social media platform to show off a unique two-piece, and her fans absolutely adored the look.

Madison was pictured wearing a yellow bikini with a number of eye-catching embellishments. Her halter-style top featured thin spaghetti straps and fixed triangle cups. Two sheer mesh panels had been added to the inner segments of the cups, drawing the eye to the model’s toned chest. The bottom of the garment was trimmed with numerous tiny tassels that were evenly spaced apart. They were an array of vibrant summery colors, including pink, orange, red, and yellow.

Madison’s matching bottoms featured a high waistline that hit her at the smallest part of her tiny midsection. The bottoms were accented with two stripes of fine sheer mesh and one center stripe of a thicker white mesh. Another row of colorful tassels circled Madison’s lower torso right below the lowest mesh strip. The model’s bottoms were a conservative design with low-cut leg openings, but she didn’t need a higher cut to create the illusion that her legs were long and lean.

Madison accessorized her bold bathing suit with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a delicate diamond station necklace.

Madison was wearing her long brunette tresses pulled up in a high ponytail, which was secured in place with a large brown scrunchie. Two shorter locks of hair framed her face. In her second photo, the model was turning to the side to reveal her hair’s ombre color, which included golden-blond ends.

Madison’s makeup application included a pink lip, dark eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines, and a generous coat of mascara on her fluttery eyelashes.

The setting of the model’s photo shoot matched her bikini’s warm hue. She was standing in front of multiple yellow-and-orange striped chairs and small white tables shaded by large yellow umbrellas. The shade cast a soft golden light over Madison.

The model was holding a glass of lemonade in her hand, but the beverage wasn’t yellow. According to the caption of her post, the pink drink was raspberry flavored. It was garnished with a lemon slice and two raspberries. A yellow-and-white striped straw had also been placed in the cup.

Since it was initially posted, Madison’s Instagram upload has racked up over 31,000 likes. A few of her followers asked her where she got her swimsuit from, and she revealed it a Tularosa design that’s available on the Revolve website.

“Ahhh I love that suit on you!! What a cutie,” read one response to her post.

“If Maddy were a drink #RaspberryLemonade,” another fan wrote.

“Woooow. So incredibly cute and beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

This isn’t the only time Madison has rocked a bikini and posed with a refreshing beverage. She was pictured rocking a white bikini and holding a bottle of Coke in a photo that she shared on Instagram last month.