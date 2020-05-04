Osmariel Villalobos Goes Topless, Poses In Distressed Jeans On Instagram

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 3, and sent temperatures through the roof by posting a topless snapshot.

In the picture, Osmariel could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of distressed jeans that she left unbuttoned and unzipped to spice things up. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, however, she censored her breasts by folding her arms over her chest. Nonetheless, she showed off major sideboob as well as a glimpse of her sculpted abs and taut stomach. The sexy snapshot can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her signature style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, pink blush, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. Meanwhile, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a white polish for an added touch of glam.

Osmariel wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back and shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair to fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate red friendship bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. For the photoshoot, Osmariel stood in a nondescript location, against the background of a wall. She struck as side pose, kept a hand on her thigh, covered her chest with her arms, closed her eyes, and parted her lips to pull off a very provocate pose.

In the caption, she added a motivational statement written in Spanish. According to a Google translation, she stated that a person’s sexuality is not meant to make anyone scared, adding that it only threatens those who are imprisoned in the cages of their own mortality.

She also tagged her photographer Elm Diaz in the snap for acknowledgment. Meanwhile, she informed her fans that her sexy jeans were from the fashion retailer, My Outfit Online.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 60,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted 650-plus messages to praise Osmariel for her amazing figure and sensual style.

“You are the sexiest model alive! I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Are you even real? I can’t believe how can someone be this hot!” another user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful. Thanks for posting this pic,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Mariana Jiménez and Maria Teresa Iannuzzo.