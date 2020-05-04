Madonna Under Fire For Holding Birthday Party That Flouted Social Distancing Rules

Madonna is coming under fire after holding a birthday party that appeared to flout social distancing rules this weekend.

The 61-year-old held the party for photographer friend Steven Klein, complete with a “COVID cake” and plenty of close interaction between the guest of honor and the singer, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. The report added that there appeared to be at least eight people at the party, which would go against the recommendation of public health experts not to hold group events where the virus might be able to spread.

The party led to a number of critical comments, many of which were shared in screenshots by the U.K.’s Daily Mail. A number of fans took notice that Madonna and the others attending the party were not making an attempt to stay six feet apart, and the singer was coming into close contact with some of the others there. It was not clear where the party took place, but it had been advertised on social media that day and had hundreds of people watching live.

The party came just two days after the singer announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, suggesting that she had already contracted the virus and made it through.

Madonna made the announcement in an Instagram video where she talked about plans she had to get out of her home.

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she said. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in — I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

The Page Six report noted that there is still medical debate over whether the presence of antibodies mean that someone is immune to a second coronavirus infection.

Madonna has stirred controversy with other strange Instagram videos, including one in which she sat in a bathtub filed with white, murky water and mused about what she thought was “wonderful” about the coronavirus.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she shared.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

But the videos may be strange by design, the Page Six report noted. A source told the outlet that her posts on Instagram were meant to be “performance art,” and not intended to be taken literally.