Addison Rae Easterling Licks Lips Seductively in New Instagram Selfie

TikTok and Instagram star Addison Rae Easterling's latest photo gained nearly 2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Addison Rae Easterling, a 19-year-old TikTok star, licks her lips seductively in her latest Instagram post. The social media sensation shared three photos, trying out a different expression in each one. The photo gained nearly 2 million likes in only seven hours.

Addison, who is currently quarantining in her family’s home in California while riding out the coronavirus pandemic, posed outside to take the series of selfies. The sun shone down bright on her face, and lush greenery is visible in the background.

The teen showed off a full face of makeup for the photo, complete with eyeliner and mascara that helped enhance her bright brown eyes. She wore some light pink blush as well as some red lipstick that helped her white teeth appear even more dazzling. Addison wore her long brown hair down straight and accessorized with some gold hoop earrings.

In the second photo she kept a more serious expression with a thin lipped smile as she stared intently into the camera. In the third and final photo she cocked her head to the side and crinkled up her face to show off her infamous pout face that she is so well known for doing on TikTok.

The social media star’s fans flocked to the comment section by hundreds to compliment her on her stunning looks and express their admiration of her. Many particularly invested fans begged her to reply to their comments. Others stood up for the star against less than positive social media users.

“So beautiful Addison love you,” one person wrote.

“Addison, don’t listen to the haters, you are perfect the way you are!” another person wrote, alluding to some of the hate the teen has been getting on her social media lately.

“You are beautiful. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” gushed another person.

Addison boasts a whopping 14.7 million followers on the platform overall. In addition, she has nearly 38 million subscribers on TikTok and is one of the most well known creators on the platform. She is known to hang out with other famous TikTok stars such as Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg and Tony Lopez.

Unfortunately, she has been the victim of body shaming in recent months with some people poking fun of her for gaining weight and calling her cruel names like “whale.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Addison clapped back in a statement on social media. While she acknowledged the hate hurt her self esteem at first, she intends to use it for good by focusing on her health and working out more.