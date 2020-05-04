Viki Odintcova Goes Braless In Tight Purple Tank Top

Viki Odintcova took to her Instagram page a couple of days ago to share a snap of herself in a tight tank top. She then took to the platform again yesterday with a second image from the same photo shoot. The model rocked a tank top and went braless, leaving little to the imagination to the delight of her 5.1 million followers.

In the picture, Viki tilted her head slightly to the left and parted her lips in a coy manner. She raised her right hand and was photographed in the middle of brushing her locks behind her ear. Her tank top was a muted dark purple tone with a low scoop neckline that left her cleavage showing.

She wore her hair down in a slick side part, and her lighter highlights glowed on the left side of her face. Viki added more color to her look with her makeup application, rocking dark mascara, shimmery peach eyeshadow, and bright pink lipstick with a ton of gloss. Her eye makeup was particularly notable, as she wore a shimmery tone around both lids and wore white eyeshadow under brows.

Her only visible accessory was a string bracelet on her right wrist that was black, red, and white. Beside that, her writing tattoo was also visible on the upper left side of her chest.

She took the image in a small room with a bed beside her. The bed had white and pink plaid sheets. And although the backdrop was bathed in a blue glow, the model was brightly lit in a flattering way that left her skin looking flawless.

There have been over 137,000 followers that have liked the picture so far, and others took to the comments section to discuss their thoughts.

“Wow pretty girl and beautiful eyes,” observed a supporter.

“The penetrating gaze of a striking woman and an infinite beauty,” gushed a second admirer.

“You are Absolutely just Gorgeous,” declared a third social media user.

“Rare beauty,” wrote another fan.

Viki also showed off her physique in another Instagram update on April 6. That time, she rocked a light turquoise bikini with a strappy top and tiny bottoms. She posed at the beach and propped herself on her elbows as she threw her head back. She tugged at the sides of her straps and closed her eyes, soaking up the rays. The model had sand all over her midriff, legs, and her chest.