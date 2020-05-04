Nata Lee Sizzles In A Daring Bodysuit In New Instagram Pic

Nata Lee has been keeping her Instagram followers captivated with a variety of sizzling photos on her feed. And in her newest picture, the model arguably took it to a new level as she rocked a daring bodysuit with a risqué cut.

The blonde posed outdoors in front of a clear half-wall. Her black bodysuit had a high neckline and thick straps that covered her chest completely. The bottom half of the look was eye-catching, as it featured an extremely high leg cut that left her hips bare. The side of her bare booty also peeked through. The angle of the look didn’t reveal the back side of her ensemble, although it looked like it had a thong-style cut.

In the image, Nata stood with her hands piled on the top of her head with her locks falling in front of her face. She gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted, and rocked a glowing makeup application. It included shimmery, light lipstick, a bold white eyeshadow under her brows, and dark mascara.

The backdrop was a cloudy sky with a blurry tree to the side. The cloudy conditions also added a dramatic vibe to the image and Nata was well-lit with her skin looking flawless.

The photographer, Mavrin’s, many Instagram accounts were tagged in the photo. Nata also shared the link to her second Instagram page, @n.lee007.

The geotag revealed that the image was taken in Phuket, Thailand, and is likely an older batch from her previous travels.

The new picture has been liked over 287,000 times so far with many devotees taking to the comments section with their rave reviews. There were many people that responded to the question in the caption.

“Pam… But if Baywatch is made now, you’ll overshadow everyone,” declared a follower.

“Pamela Anderson…BUT she DOES NOT HOLD A CANDLE COMPARED TO YOU…YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY MAGNIFICENT,” raved a second admirer.

“Erika Eleniak… but you’re awesome too,” wrote a third supporter.

“This shot has me remembering Carmen Electra…..you look great!” exclaimed another social media user.

This photo was preceded by another revealing photo of Nata in a red lingerie set and a plaid shirt. The selfie was taken in the mirror of her accommodations in Austria. She stood with her right leg propped out to the side and her long-sleeved shirt falling down her arms. Her cleavage and toned midriff was hard to miss. Nata wore her hair down in a voluminous, casual side part. Notably, the model had two white stripes under her eyes.