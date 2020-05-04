Addison Rae Stuns In White Bikini While Lounging Poolside

TikTok and Instagram star Addison Rae Easterling showed off her figure while enjoying the sun.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on April 30 to share a series of photos of herself lounging poolside. The 19-year-old, who is currently quarantining in her family’s California home, showed off plenty of skin while sporting a white bikini. In each photo she had a different expression, trying out different poses and staring at the camera seductively.

Easterling’s bikini comes from the Australian swimwear label TJ Swim. The top portion was a bandeau style with a circular opening in the center, exposing plenty of cleavage. It tied together at the center in a bow. The bottom portion was a v-shaped style riding up high on her waist.

The teen sprawled out on an outdoor couch, blue pool water and lush greenery visible in the background. She kept her makeup minimal with simply mascara and a little lipstick. She wore her brown hair tied back in a low bun.

She switched up the serious expression she had in her first photo in the series by puckering her lips in the second photo and showing off her infamous pout face in the third. Her followers could not get enough of the photo and it reached over 4 million likes. She boasts an incredible 14.7 million followers on the platform overall.

Fans flocked to the comment section in thousands to compliment her on her appearance and express their admiration of her.

“Addison YOU are absolutely stunning!” one person gushed.

Unfortunately, not all the comments were positive. A few people called the young star out, accusing her of gaining weight. As a result, fans went to bat for her, defending her from haters.

“You are so pretty. Stunning. Don’t listen to the body shamers because I would love to have your body,” one person assured her.

“All Addison haters shut up and look at yourself once you don’t have a chance to be as perfect as Addison she is the best and most positive woman I have ever seen she doesn’t deserve the hate,” another person wrote.

Easterling, known simply as Addison Rae on TikTok, is one of the biggest and most well known stars the platform has. She is known for her dancing videos, many of which go viral with other people trying them out on their own pages.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling has been getting more hate than usual lately from body shamers. She defended herself on social media last month, claiming that she refuses to allow the hate change how she views herself.