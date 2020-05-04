Abby Rao Stuns In Yellow Bikini Top On Instagram

Abby Rao shared a sizzling new photo set with her Instagram fans today. The blond model struck a few different poses and exuded flirty vibes across three snaps. In the update, she was drenched in sunlight, and she seemed to be embracing the summer vibes.

In the first photo, Abby posed with her left hand placed on the side of her temple. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. She rocked a mustard yellow bikini top that hugged her chest and left her cleavage on display.

In addition to her revealing ensemble, her chic makeup and styling added glam to her look. She wore her hair down in a slick, side part and sported a makeup application that included long, dark lashes, blush, and dark pink lipstick.

Abby accessorized with a pair of dark, black sunglasses that she perched on the top of her head. Additionally, her French manicure, necklace, and sparking stud earrings were visible.

She posed outside in front of a white wall with gray coverings.

In the second image of the set, Abby was photographed from further away. She placed her hands by her sides and tilted her head as she gazed to the side.

And in the final picture, the model placed her left hand on her lower back. She wore the sunglasses low on her nose and glanced to her left.

The update has garnered over 147,900 likes so far and her fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“My angel is perfect,” gushed a follower.

“You really out here on yo rockstar sh*t,” declared a second admirer.

“Nothing more gorgeous Abby love it,” noted a third supporter.

There was also one devotee that had a complaint.

“I remember when Abby used to like all my comments, she’s to cool for me now,” they wrote, punctuating their sentence with a crying face emoji.”

“Never that love,” responded the model, tagging the fan in her message.

Abby was also spotted on Kinsey Wolanski’s Instagram feed yesterday, that time rocking another bikini. The model wore a tiny pink top that left her sideboob and underboob on show. The skimpy look also left her rib tattoo peeking through. The duo struck similar poses as the latter sported a yellow bikini top. They both had towels in their hair and accessorized with dark sunglasses. Abby also wore a silver necklace with a square charm with an “A” on it.