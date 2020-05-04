Lori Harvey’s Amazing Bikini Body Video Is Taking Social Media By Storm

Lori Harvey’s bikini body is going viral.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a short video of herself modeling a string bikini, giving a little dance as she flaunted her incredible physique. The video had an instant impact, shooting Lori’s name to the top of Twitter trends for the United States and garnering plenty of praise from her fans.

“Why Lori Harvey look that good,” one fan wrote.

“Lori Harvey is just here to remind us to exercise,” another added.

The Instagram story showing her bikini body prompted more than 5,000 tweets in just an hour on Sunday evening, rivaling the popularity of tweets about the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance and political digs at Donald Trump.

The stepdaughter of comedian and television host Steve Harvey has been getting her share of spotlight lately, and the bikini video seemed to come at just the right time, with many of her supporters happy to see more from her during the coronavirus lockdown. Harvey is used to traveling the globe for her work as a brand ambassador, sharing bikini pictures from tropical locales like Jamaica. Her viral video on Sunday showed that staying in place isn’t stopping her from showing off her assets, and fans are still keeping an eye out for anything new from her.

While the pictures from Sunday’s bikini showcase may expire with Lori’s Instagram stories, many shared mirrors of the video on Twitter, and Lori’s feed is filled with plenty of similar photos showcasing her fit physique. Most of the recent pictures show the 24-year-old inside her home, as she is apparently adhering to recommendations to stay at home as much as possible amid the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s not clear what Harvey would think about the viral interest in her bikini video. In a recent interview with Essence, she shared that being in the spotlight isn’t always easy — especially when her online persona leads to rumors and false stories about her.

“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all,” she shared. “If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand.”

The video Lori shared on Sunday was definitely not fake, and neither was the viral attention it created.