Yaslen Clemente Splashes Around In A Strappy Blue Bikini

Yaslen's bikini featured a scale print.

Yaslen Clemente sported a unique bikini to get a little sunshine and splash around a bit. On Sunday, the popular model took to Instagram to share a new promotional video for Bang Energy’s CBD-infused Stoked beverages. The video was filmed at a small pool surrounded by lush green grass and tall palm trees, and Yaslen had the serene area all to herself.

The model was rocking a two-piece from MegLiz Swimwear. Her bathing suit was various shades of aqua, and it featured a fish-scale print. The cups of Yaslen’s halter-style top were an unusual shape with scalloped edges. The design made them vaguely resemble seashells. The edges of each cup were attached to five yellow strings that stretched over the model’s perky chest to connect to a piece of the blue scaled fabric behind Yaslen’s neck. The string underneath the model’s bust was also yellow, and it tied in the back.

Yaslen’s matching bottoms featured a medium-sized triangle of fabric in the front, which was connected to the garment’s thong back by multiple stretchy yellow strings. The model was wearing the tight bands pulled up high so that they dug into her curvy hips.

Yaslen was wearing her shoulder-length blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft waves. She was sporting a beauty look that consisted of makeup in earthy, natural tones. Her understated color palette choice made it difficult to tell that she was wearing makeup at all.

The model was shown standing in ankle-deep pool water and running her hands over her powerful thighs, shapely hips, and trim midsection. She played with her hair as a soft breeze tossed it around, and she sat on the edge of the pool with her legs dangling in the water. Yaslen showed off her playful side by using her hands to splash some water up in the air.

Yaslen was also shown stretching out on a wicker lounger, strolling across the lawn, and hopping in the pool with a pink flamingo float.

Yaslen’s Instagram followers seemed to enjoy living vicariously through the model as she relished her time outdoors, and they made sure to let the fitness enthusiast know just how much they love looking at her.

“You are truly a goddess wow so incredibly stunning,” wrote one admirer in the comments section of her post.

“Those hips,” read a remark that was followed by a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Yaslen, you are always smiling and Very Beautiful. Love you my friend,” a third fan wrote.

“Wow babe that body!!!!” gushed another commenter.

While Yaslen appeared solo in this video, she occasionally teams up with fellow Bang Energy model Isabella Buscemi to promote the brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two models were shown stretching together in a video that Isabella shared on her Instagram page last weekend.