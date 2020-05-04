Lori Loughlin Denied Request For Trial Separate From Other College Admissions Scandal Parents

A separate trial may have given Lori Loughlin a better chance at getting acquitted.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin was denied a request to be in a trial separate from other parents involved in the college admissions scandal. The reason her legal team filed a motion requesting a separate trial for her and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who also faces charges, is because it may have given them a better chance at getting acquitted, according to Bloomberg.

As things continue to heat up with the case, otherwise known as Operation Varsity Blues, Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team have taken every shot they can think of to give the couple a better chance of avoiding prison. Nevertheless, the majority of their motions have been denied. This most recent attempt for a separate trial was made in an attempt to avoid “prejudicial spillover” by being tried together with a large group of other parents.

Nevertheless, the court rejected their request and put the couple on blast. A court filing claims that to give Loughlin and Giannulli their own separate trial would be a waste of time and resources.

“The defendants may believe they have a better chance of acquittal if they are tried separately in 11 different trials, but that does not justify severance, and the tremendous waste of resources that would accompany it,” the recently released court filing read.

While many parents have already been charged and sentenced in relation to this case, there are still over a dozen wealthy and influential parents still fighting to prove their innocence and avoid prison. It was revealed in January that these 15 parents, including Loughlin and Giannulli, will be broken up into several different groups to face trial in order to expedite the process.

Each trial will take place one at a time with Loughlin and Giannulli’s group scheduled for October of 2020 if it occurs on schedule. The way the groups will be divided and how many individuals will be in each group has n0t yet been revealed. However, it is most likely that Loughlin and Giannulli will be in the same trial group because they face identical charges for allegedly using bribery to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was initially expected that Loughlin and Giannulli’s trial could be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Judge Nathaniel Gorton ordered for it to take place as scheduled saying that is in the best interest of “the public-at-large and the criminal justice system generally.”

This order came after the couple’s legal team filed a motion requesting the trial to be moved to 2021.