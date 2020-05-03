Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Cleavage In Sparkling Bodysuit

Laci Kay Somers took to Instagram today with a flirty new video update that’s sure to catch many of her fans’ attention. The model used a filter that gave her bear ears, tortoiseshell glasses, and a bear nose.

She rocked a sparkling bodysuit that left her cleavage on full show. It had thick halter-style straps and a sheer bodice that allowed her to show off her abs. The bra portion and the area right beneath were made of a glittery fabric that might have been sequins. The bra was dark blue and the area below was silver. Plus, there was a thick band that cinched her waist. Furthermore, the lower portion of the bodysuit featured floral patterns in the dark blue tone.

Laci wore her hair down in luxurious curls, and her locks were so long that they reached her waist.

In the short clip, the blonde was seen hopping towards the camera with her hands on her straps as she had her lips pursed in a flirty kissy face. After she got closer to the screen, she hugged herself in such a way to call attention to her chest and she parted her lips in a sultry manner.

And although the filter obscured much of her face, Laci’s dark mascara, pale pink lipstick, and blush were visible. Her light blue eyes contrasted dramatically against her dark lashes in the video.

In addition, she was well lit in the clip and her skin looked impeccable. The room she was in had blank walls, and she took the video on a tan rug beside a matching sofa.

The update has received over 48,200 likes so far in the first 30 minutes since it was posted.

Her many admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“This is fire still xx,” declared a social media user.

“You’re like hotness overload,” exclaimed a second follower.

“So ready for summer @lacikaysomers,” wrote a third supporter.

“Hi beautiful. You’re gorgeous. Thank you for making my day,” noted another fan.

Laci also tantalized her Instagram followers a couple of days ago, that time showing off her figure in a tiny, navy blue lingerie set. Her bra was arguably too small as her underboob showed in a few frames. She also rocked a thong with thick straps that rested high on her waist.

In the clip, the beauty walked toward the camera before striking a couple of flirty poses. She then tugged at her pigtails and smiled widely.