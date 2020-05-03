Abby Dowse Is A Smokeshow In All Leather Outfit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday, May 3, after she posted a smoking-hot new photo of herself on social media. The blond beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.2 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of many around the world.

The 31-year-old model — who is mostly known for being an Instagram influencer — was photographed inside of her bedroom. She took center stage in the photo and exuded a sexy vibe as she posed directly in front of the camera while sitting down on her bed. Her right arm held her cellphone up to her face, meanwhile her left arm was raised up to her long blond hair, which did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in messy waves.

Abby, as per usual, sported a very glamourous makeup look in the snapshot. The application included a light-pink lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, peach eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, blush, bronzer, and foundation. However, it was her famous figure that demanded the most attention in the snapshot, as she put her killer curves on display in a racy ensemble.

Up top, the model sported a leather bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, as well as a leather strap that tied around her midriff. The black garment also featured tiny triangular cups that struggled to contain her voluptuous assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and sideboob.

Abby paired the revealing top with a tiny leather miniskirt that also did not provide much coverage. The skintight garment further flaunted Abby’s curvaceous hips and pert derriere while exposing most of her thighs.

The model finished the look off with a pair of chunky black boots and a number of jewelry pieces.

She did not provide a geotag for the image but revealed in the post’s caption that the outfit was manufactured by Dolls Kill, an online clothing company.

The sizzling photo was met with a great deal of support and approval from fans, garnering more than 10,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her killer curves and daring outfit.

“Can’t even handle it,” one user commented

“The hottest look,” added a second follower.

“Gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Smoking hot,” proclaimed a fourth fan.

The beauty has shared more than one sexy look on her Instagram this past weekend. Just earlier today, she sent hearts racing after she rocked a sheer mesh outfit that left very little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. That snap received more than 29,000 likes so far.