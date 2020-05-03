Jojo Babie Flaunts Booty In Thong Bodysuit At The Beach

Most of Jojo Babie‘s photos on Instagram have been from indoors as of late due to the pandemic, but she took to the page today to post a new snap from the beach. In the photo, the model posed in a thong bodysuit and showed off her curvy derrière.

The ensemble was gold or dark brown and had an extremely high leg cut that left her hips bare. Its thong style cut also meant that that her booty was hard to miss as Jojo posed with her back angled towards the camera. She also stood on her toes and tugged at the hem of her bodysuit with her hands. Her stance emphasized her toned legs, especially her calves.

The model glanced over towards the camera with a fierce pout on her face over her left shoulder. However, most of her face was left in the shadows and was hard to see. Plus, she wore her hair down in large curls that fell down her back.

Behind Jojo was a short stretch of beach with a graffiti-filled stairwell that led up the hill. Moreover, there were large rocks scattered at the base of the stairs. Further in the corner was a traffic sign read, “Left lane ends” in the backdrop. And finally, a large hill was directly behind Jojo and it was tan with small patches of green grass.

The image was taken on a sunny day with clear, blue skies. The sun cast a golden glow on the beauty, and her skin appeared flawless. Her hair also glowed in the light, and her blond highlights stood out.

The update has received over 33,250 likes in the first hour since it went live, and her many admirers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Beautiful princess,” declared a social media user.

“You’re So Beautiful Like Wow,” raved another supporter.

Others responded to the flirty question in the caption.

“1000+,” wrote a third devotee.

“Over 9000. Or I love them 3000. Pick your fandom. Either way… A lot!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

In addition, Jojo posted another revealing update on April 29 that caught the attention of many of her fans. In the update, she rocked a tiny crop top and bikini bottoms. She took the selfie inside her bathroom and tugged at her strap with her right hand. Her cleavage, toned abs, and curvy hips were on full show. She wore her hair in a high bun and she had a hint of a smile on her face as she glanced at her phone.